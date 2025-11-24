Sue Haverly initially referred to all the work done by a small group of local people who formed SCAR (Severnside Campaign against Radiation) when a cluster of six childhood leukaemia cases were discovered in close proximity to Lydney in the mid 1980s. The group took steps to challenge the lack of monitoring of the effects of low-level radiation and started to campaign against any further expansion of nuclear sites on the River Severn. When the prospect of a large nuclear power station to be sited at Oldbury was proposed in 2009, STAND was formed and the group pointed to a government report from 2005 which declared that there was a serious risk of flooding at Oldbury due to climate change and that any development should be moved further inland.