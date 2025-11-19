RESIDENTS and businesses impacted by flooding will be entitled to relief from council tax payments.
County council leader Mary Ann Brocklesby also announced there will be free car parking in Monmouth, which was the worst-hit town, until the end of the Christmas period.
Storm Claudia severely impacted the county, with Monmouth’s main high street swamped by the overflowing River Monnow and the deluge caused by heavy rainfall also hitting Abergavenny and the village of Skenfrith.
At the November 19 meeting of the county council’s ruling cabinet, Labour’s Cllr Brocklesby said help will be provided to residents and businesses with further details due to be announced at the end of this week.
“Following discussions with Welsh Government ministers, I’m able to announce we’re able to develop a scheme for relief of council tax payments and non-domestic rates for those affected, as well as a scheme of grants to help compensate costs incurred due to the floods. I will provide further details by the end of this week.”
Following questioning from Conservative opposition leader Richard John, Cllr Brocklesby confirmed the county council will administer the relief schemes rather than the Welsh Government.
Cllr John said: “I’m really pleased to hear this grant scheme will be up and running before the end of this week and I really hope the council will adminster that, the last thing we want is a long process with the Welsh Government.”
Cllr Brocklesby also announced a review of existing flood defences, to be held with the Welsh Government and environmental body Natural Resources Wales, and said it is her intention to report the outcome of the review “to the full council in the coming months”.
As well as praising the response to the flooding from the council, emergency services and statutory agencies and volunteers, as well as a hardship fund set up by the mayor of Monmouth that has raised £117,000 to date, the county council leader urged people to visit the town, and confirmed parking charges will be waived.
She said: “I would encourage everyone to come and visit us. You will be very welcome. Monmouth is the most affected but is also a wonderful place to prepare for Christmas and car parking will be free until the end of December.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.