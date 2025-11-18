INTERNATIONAL Survivors of Suicide Loss Day on Saturday (November 22) is a time for people to come together, remember those they have lost, and support one another through grief.
Monmouth Survivors of Bereavement by suicide (SOBS) has arranged for a short memorial service for anyone who would like to attend at St. Mary's Church in Monmouth at 1pm on Saturday, where candles will be lit and a memory tree will be made and left for thefollowingnext week for people to add names and purple ribbons in tribute to those loved and lost.
They are also hoping to light up St Mary's in purple to mark the event.
