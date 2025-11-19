A DOCTORS surgery that was devastated by the weekend flooding has provided an update after having to move services to its satellite branch seven miles away.
Castlegate Surgery is currently operating out of its Raglan surgery while work goes on to try and clean out its flooded Monmouth surgery.
Pictures show the extent of the damage, with a post saying: "Here’s where we are… The mighty task of not only clearing our lovely building, but also finding new homes to keep services running."
A further Medication/Prescription Update added: "Patients that normally collect a paper prescription from Monmouth or Raglan - these should be ready to collect as normal after allowing the usual timeframe from ordering (48 hours) however all of these prescriptions need to be collected from our Raglan Surgery.
"Dispensing patients – We are working hard to keep on top of all the extra queries and prescriptions required for patients whom have had an interruption to their usual service, however normal service for our dispensing patients is also a priority.
"We are working really hard to re dispense items damaged over the weekend and have a Monmouth “hub” collection set up in Raglan.
"We are texting all our Monmouth patients when your prescriptions are ready in Raglan. If you need something urgently and haven’t had a text yet, please leave us a message on 01600 713353.
"We have taken over 500 messages on our voicemail over the last two days and are working hard to call or text you all back with updates. Please bare with us.
"Those that have prescriptions already at WELL, Superdrug, Boots, please keep up to date with indivisible correspondence from each.
"Well & Superdrug are working hard to get deliveries out ASAP to all patients.
"Superdrug are working from their Newport branch 01633 252313, this number may be useful for patient queries.📞
Well (01600 715955) as normal call with any prescription queries.
"Boots are currently running a door service for collections, if you have had a text, your prescription should be ready.
"They are aiming to be open 9.30am-12.30pm and then 2pm-5pm (this may alter given the current circumstances).
You can contact them in the usual store number
01600 713119 (option 3 for Pharmacy).
"Any patients that require medications urgently and have tried contacting their usual pharmacies first as above, please contact us directly on our voicemail 01600 713353 or call our Raglan branch directly 01291 690222.
"We are working closely with Rossers Pharmacy (01600 713353) whom are doing a great job with extra interims as are other pharmacies in the surrounding area to accommodate urgent requests.
"The Pharmacy Teams in Monmouth are in constant contact and really doing as much as possible to keep communications open.
"Lastly but not least, THANK YOU to all, who have offered help, given kind words and brought in multiple nice treats!
"It doesn’t go unnoticed. Staff everywhere are working longer/harder/extra to ensure we are meeting everyone’s needs."
All patients should also have a text/call if appointments/locations have changed.
