After last month’s flooding, there were concerns over the impact the blockage could cause as water levels rose again.
A spokesperson from Natural Resources Wales, said: “We’re aware of a tree and other debris caught on the Monnow Bridge in Monmouth.
“It’s not currently possible to remove the obstruction as water levels are too high to allow our workforce to safely enter the river channel, and it’s not possible to work from the bridge.
“We will carry out the work once river levels allow.”
A Monmouthshire Council spokesperson added: “MCC is working with Natural Resources Wales and riparian owners to remove obstacles from the Monnow and other watercourses across the county.”
