A £2.8 MILLION revamp of Monmouth’s Shire Hall will start before Christmas, with the iconic building closing to the public until early 2027.
The historic Grade I-listed building overlooking Agincourt Square, which includes the Chartist trial courtroom, celebrated its 300th anniversary last year.
But it will shut from December 20 for Monmouthshire Council to start work on the upgrade, which includes relocating the town's long-closed museum.
A council spokesperson said: “Supported by a £2.8m investment, including £1.5m from the National Heritage Lottery Fund, this project will see the Shire Hall revitalised as an inspiring community museum and dynamic learning hub.
“The revitalised Shire Hall will offer innovative displays telling Monmouth’s story, flexible learning spaces, visible object storage, and improved conditions for our internationally significant collections.
“Upgrades to the heating system and energy efficiency will enhance environmental sustainability, reducing the carbon footprint.
“Redesigned retail spaces and a renewed visitor welcome will improve the experience for all, supporting Monmouth’s regeneration and the Destination Management Plan.”
The project will remove “physical, financial, and social barriers to access”, while ethnic minority groups and individuals living with dementia have helped shape the project, alongside initiatives such as the Dynamic Collections and Anti-Racist Wales, which have already “co-curated exhibitions and more inclusive museum experiences”.
A Citizens Panel will also help guide future exhibitions and events.
Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, Housing & Tourism, Cllr Sara Burch, said: “The Shire Hall has served Monmouth in many ways over its history, most recently as a place for people affected by flooding to come for support.
“We look forward to its future as an exciting community museum, telling the many stories of Monmouth and showing our internationally important collections.”
See www.monlife.co.uk/heritage/the-shire-hall/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.