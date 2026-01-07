And Dame Jenny, 67, a former Director of Public Health for Monmouthshire, said at her recent installation at the university’s graduation day: “It seems almost impossible to me that I should be standing here assuming the role of Chancellor at this institution, whose origins extend back two centuries, and to do so in such a wonderfully historic building and surrounded by such glorious pomp and ceremony, when many years ago my initial plan in life was simply to go to university and do a course that would help people.”