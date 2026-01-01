SEVERAL hundred supporters turned out in the centre of Monmouth to wave off the annual New Year’s Day hunt.
Monmouthshire Hunt master Charlie Dando told the crowd gathered at the Castle parade ground to prepare for a “fight” to preserve the historic tradition, amid UK Labour Government plans to ban trail hunting using animal scents.
There were no sign of any protesters at the gathering, which saw a collection for the Monmouth flood fund.
And despite the threat to the hunt, which celebrated its 190th anniversary last year, he said they would definitely return next year, before leading some 30 riders and the pack of hounds up Priory Street and out to the fields between Osbaston and Tregate.
