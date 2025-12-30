THE ANNUAL Mitcheldean Senior Citizens lunch welcomed a record number of the village’s older residents.
The lunch is organised byl ocal resident Shirley Gardner and her family and was held at Mitcheldean Community Centre.
The centre was transformed into a welcoming Christmas festive hall, complete with fairy lights, inflatable characters, hanging illuminated signs and festive tunes.
More than 50 local people enjoyed the special atmosphere of the day.
This year everyone was honoured to be entertained by the amazing and talented Drybrook Male Voice Choir.
The centre was filled with the sound of Christmas classics and songs and poems inspired by the beautiful Forest of Dean with everyone encouraged to sing along and enjoy the wonderous sound.
Participants enjoyed a festive drink or small edible gift of their choice, followed by freshly prepared home-made starters, buffet and a selection of desserts, followed by tea, coffee and warmed mince pies.
The loyal elves were again ever present, including Shirley’s family and friends and the very generous and supportive landlay of the White Horse pub Kari Cooper.
The free raffle included an abundance of gifts with many donated from supportive Mitcheldean businesses such as Kevin’s Butchers and the Co-op. Such was the commitment to ensure everyone enjoyed the day, all the residents left with a festive gift to remind them of the wonderous afternoon.
Shirley and the team thanked Mitcheldean Parish Council and the White Horse for their generous donations which make the event possible.
They also thanked local businesses for their support including Kevin’s Butchers, Co-op and Michael’s Travel who provided free transport to those who needed it to and from the venue.
It is hoped next year’s lunch will build on the success of this years and encourage even more residents to enjoy what was a truly wonderful and memorable afternoon.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.