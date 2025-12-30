POLICE have closed part of the B4215 in the Forest of Dean following a serious collision earlier today (Tuesday 30 December).
Emergency services were called to Whitehall Lane in Rudford at 5.20pm with a report of a collision involving two vehicles.
Road closures are in place from the B4215 in Newent to the A40 at Highnam, B4215 at the junction with Gloucester Street, B4215 at the junction for Tibberton and B4215 at the junction of Lassington Lane.
These are expected to remain in place for a number of hours with motorists asked to plan their route in advance and avoid the area.
Anyone who witnessed the collision but has not yet spoken to police is asked to submit information by completing the following online form and quoting incident 319 of 30 December: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report
