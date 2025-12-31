New Year's Eve is here, and people are getting ready to celebrate as we head into the new year. Here are some of the supermarkets' opening hours during this period.
These times might differ depending on the store location.
New Year’s Eve
Waitrose- open (normal opening hours- 7.30am-9pm)
Lidl- open until 6pm
M&S- open until 7pm
Iceland- open until 6pm
Co op in Rockfield, Monmouth- open until 8pm
Home Bargains-open until 5pm
Tesco Express- open until 10pm
Tesco Superstore- open until 7pm
Morrisons-open until 7pm
Aldi-open
Asda-open until 8pm
Sainsbury’s- open until 7pm
New Year’s Day
Waitrose- Monmouth store (10am until 6pm) most shops open, check their website to find specific store
Lidl- closed
M&S- closed
Iceland Monmouth store-open 10am util 5pm (check website for specific store)
Co op in Rockfield, Monmouth open (9am until 8pm)
Home Bargains- closed
Tesco Superstore- closed
Tesco Express- open 8am until 10pm
Morrisons-open (9am until 6pm)
Aldi-closed
Asda- open (9am until 7pm)
Sainsbury’s- open (8am until 8pm)
