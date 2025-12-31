New Year's Eve is here, and people are getting ready to celebrate as we head into the new year. Here are some of the supermarkets' opening hours during this period.

These times might differ depending on the store location.

New Year’s Eve

Waitrose- open (normal opening hours- 7.30am-9pm)

Lidl- open until 6pm

M&S- open until 7pm

Iceland- open until 6pm

Co op in Rockfield, Monmouth- open until 8pm

Home Bargains-open until 5pm

Tesco Express- open until 10pm

Tesco Superstore- open until 7pm

Morrisons-open until 7pm

Aldi-open

Asda-open until 8pm

Sainsbury’s- open until 7pm

New Year’s Day

Waitrose- Monmouth store (10am until 6pm) most shops open, check their website to find specific store

Lidl- closed

M&S- closed

Iceland Monmouth store-open 10am util 5pm (check website for specific store)

Co op in Rockfield, Monmouth open (9am until 8pm)

Home Bargains- closed

Tesco Superstore- closed

Tesco Express- open 8am until 10pm

Morrisons-open (9am until 6pm)

Aldi-closed

Asda- open (9am until 7pm)

Sainsbury’s- open (8am until 8pm)