A 32-year-old Ross-on-Wye man has been sentenced to a 12-month suspended prison term for trying to sexually communicate with two 13-year-old girls.
Newcastle Crown Court was told that representatives of the Child Online Safety Team were behind snaring Daniel Kilpatrick, now of River View, Ross-on-Wye, while he was living in Blyth in Northumberland, after he had approached them, believing they were aged 13.
Mr Jones prosecuting, explained that these victims were not real people, but members of the Child Online Safety Team, which proactively seeks to identify people who are looking for children on the internet for sexual gratification after they had created two fake profiles of Ellie and Lucy, both aged 13.
He added: “On September 10, 2023, Kilpatrick sent a Facebook request to the operative behind ‘Ellie’ which was accepted. He then sent an image of his erect genitals.
“Kilpatrick later asked the ‘girl’ can I see your boobs? They continued to chat on Whatsapp, where again Kilpatrick again requested to see her boobs and sent another picture of his manhood.
“The second operative used a similar procedure under the pseudonym of Lucy and on September 11, 2023, Kilpatrick sent a Facebook friend request and when they made contact the decoy emphasised that she was only 13 years of age.
The court heard that on both September 14 and 15 Kilpatrick chatted the operative and later asked ‘if she wanted some naughty fun’ before sending her more images of his erect genitals.
The court was told it was at this point the police were called, and Kilpatrick was arrested on September 16, 2023, at his then home address in Blyth.
Mr Jones said: “In his police interview Kilpatrick initially told police he was responsible for the messaging, but his lawyer intervened and asked for further consultation and when the interview resumed, he made no further comment.”
The court was told that Kilpatrick had received a 18-month prison term, suspended for 24 months, for offences committed in Ross-on-Wye post the charges that are currently being considered.
Ms Parkinson, defending, said that her client had benefited from being on the alcohol abstinence programme as part of his current suspended sentence and pointed out that his mental health was still an issue, but he was keen to keep working with probation.
Judge Sarah Mallett told Kilpatrick that he was fortunate that his later offending had been dealt quickly, as it showed her that he was capable of rehabilitation.
She added: “I see in the pre-sentence report you recognise what an appalling thing that you had done in contacting what you believed to be 13-year-old girls.
“You asked one of the decoys, ‘Do you want to have some naughty fun?’ I take note that you partially admitted your guilt whilst being interviewed by police.
“I accept these are ‘attempted sexual communication charges’ but you didn’t know that when you made contact.
“You’ve shown significant remorse and you are addressing your behaviour under the current suspended sentence order. You’ve taken advantage of what has been provided for you.”
Kilpatrick admitted two charges of attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child between September 9 and September 17, 2023, for the purpose of sexual gratification.
In sentencing Kilpatrick to a 12-month prison term, suspended for 18 months, Judge Mallett told him that he would be subject to a 12-month rehabilitation activity requirement for 40 days and a 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement.
Kilpatrick was also subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, limiting his use of the internet and being in the presence of children under the age of 16 without approval from social services.
