STAFF at one of Wales’ oldest pubs, Monmouth’s 15th Century Robin Hood just yards from Monnow Bridge, have launched a £10,000 community crowdfunding appeal after suffering serious damage in the weekend’s floods.
Stephanie Jenkins posted: “As a staff member of the Robin Hood pub, we have decided to do a just giving page also on top of our go fund me page.
“We have made it very clear that anything we raise and especially if we go over our target it will be split with the community.
“The Robin Hood Inn isn’t just a pub – it’s a living piece of Welsh history. Dating back to the late 15th century, this Grade II listed building has stood through centuries of change, serving as a gathering place, a sanctuary, and a symbol of community resilience.
“Recently, the devastating floods in Monmouth and the surrounding area caused significant damage to the pub. As a family-run business, we’re doing everything we can to recover – but we need your help.
“Your support will help us restore this historic space and reopen our doors to the community. And if we’re fortunate enough to exceed our fundraising goal, we’ll share the remaining funds equally across the town to support other local businesses and initiatives also affected by the floods.
“Let’s preserve this landmark together—for the stories it holds, the people it serves, and the future it deserves. Let’s come together to protect our heritage and uplift the people who make Monmouth what it is.
“Thank you for your generosity and solidarity.”
