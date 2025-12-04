A SUSPECTED drug driver had his car seized after pulling up to a garage forecourt where the police were already booking another vehicle.
Cops had what they described as “a productive couple of minutes” at the garage on the B4245 at Rogiet near Caldicot.
The officers from Gwent Police ran the details of a white van that was parked on the forecourt through their computer and found the driver was not insured.
They were then alerted by a “familiar smell” and found a small amount of cannabis in the vehicle.
A passenger was reported for possession of the Class B drug.
The van was also seized but despite the heavy police presence, a white Mercedes car pulled up.
Out stumbled a couple of passengers while the driver remained behind the wheel.
Thinking there might be a possibility that the driver was under the influence of drugs, the police went over and had a chat.
A drug wipe came back positive for cocaine.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and is also being investigated for having no insurance.
The vehicle was also seized.
Comments
