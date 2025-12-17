CHRISTMAS came early for Ross Juniors Women, as they finished the year with a goal fest on Sunday, walloping Malvern hosts Welland 16-0.
It was their final Mid West Counties League fixture of 2025 – and what a way to sign off, with the huge win leaving them third with games in hand on leaders Redditch and second-placed Evesham.
Ross raced into a stunning 7–0 lead within 20 minutes, through goals from Millie Malsom, Darcy Baker, Lauren Creed, Macy Walker, Jess Rumsey and an own goal.
And Juniors (sponsored by 21Wellbeing, HP Scaffolding Ltd and the Hope & Anchor) showed no signs of slowing down, adding a further four before half-time, with Malsom and Rumsey extending their tallies and Lily Irving getting on the scoresheet as well.
Welland emerged after the break looking to condense the pitch and increase the physicality, and were more competitive.
But the young Ross side remained composed and patient before adding more goals through Malsom, Creed and Baker to round off a totally dominant performance.
A special mention goes to Eden Meek, who made her debut at just 16, looking calm and composed throughout and producing some excellent defending alongside an impressive range of passing.
Malsom finished with four goals, Baker, Rumsey and Irving with hat-tricks and Creed with a brace.
Also part of the huge win were Abbie Fuszard, Hollie Mace, Shannon Parton, Jessica Ruck and Ruby Wood.
Coach’s Girl of the Game went to Millie Malsom, who operating out wide after moving from her usual No 10 role relished the chance to attack her full-back, with her direct running, crosses and shots making her a constant threat.
Opposition Girl of the Game went to Lauren Creed, who playing off the left mirrored Malsom’s impact on the opposite flank, with her relentless running, probing crosses and shots causing problems all day.
