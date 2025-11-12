UNBEATEN Herefordshire Women’s League leaders Ross Ladies walloped Westfields 17-0 at home on Sunday, with Hannah Jenkins scoring a whopping eight goals.
The opener came after just three minutes before the team put on their shooting boots to score five more in 20 minutes to lead 6-0 at the break.
Ross (sponsored by Kings Accountancy Ltd, Ross Health & Fitness and Scaffolding 2000 Ltd) didn’t let up, scoring another five in the first 12 minutes of the second half, and the goals kept flowing, with Jessica Brain and Danie Page Ward also firing hat-tricks, Immie Stephen a brace and Nicola Wall the one.
To their credit Westfields were very spirited and battled to the end.
But an injury to Ross Juniors Women’s captain Macy Walker saw their Mid West Counties home clash with Evesham abandoned early in the second half.
Before kick-off, both teams, along with Ross U8s and U9s, paid their respects to those who have lost their lives in past conflicts.
And there was early action for both goalkeepers before Ross worked a quick corner on 13 minutes.
The initial clearance fell to Jess Ruck, who delivered a superb cross that Millie Malsom raced onto and finished clinically for 1-0.
But Evesham were level within 11 minutes in what was proving a finely balanced contest, some tenacious work from Tallulah Brown and Jess Kenny seeing the latter fire in from all of 30 yards.
And the second half began just as competitively, before on 59 minutes from a corner swung into the Ross box Macy Walker suffered a bad injury, with an ambulance called and the game abandoned.
Juniors manager Carl Roberts said: “I’d like to personally express my get well soon wishes to Macy. Thankfully, after an update, the injury was not as serious as we initially feared.”
Ross Ladies visit Belmont Wanderers in the County Cup on Sunday (November 16), while the Women next host Inkberrow on November 23.
