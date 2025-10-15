Gwent Premier League Premier Division
Monmouth Town 1 Pill 0
THE Kingfishers beat Pill 1-0 in a crucial and thrilling win at the Monmouth Sports Ground to stay second on Saturday, reports JAMES TOWNLEY.
With the Kingfishers set to play league leaders RTB Ebbw Vale this weekend, a win against the Newport outfit was the best possible way to prepare.
And it was a good start for the hosts, who instantly created chances, Jacob Perrella crossing into the box and a poor clearance finding Dan Macdonald on the edge of the danger area, only to scuff his volley.
Monmouth then had two great chances, both involving winger Robbie Atkinson.
The first came from an Atkinson corner which found Fin Thorp at the back post, whose shot went just wide.
Then the Kingfishers won a free-kick in the final third which Macdonald played short to Atkinson, whose shot was hit directly into the hands of goalkeeper Luke Wallace.
But Lamin Ndure grabbed the breakthrough in the 17th minute, picking up a well-played through ball from Thorp before outpacing and outskilling the Pill defenders to place the ball into the bottom left corner.
But despite enjoying a few more chances, the Kingfishers went into half-time with just the one-goal lead.
Pill started the second half better, creating chances on the right-hand side and then down the middle.
The visitors’ No 9 Taylor Street thought he was through on goal, but was flagged for offside before Ndure threatened again on the left wing at the other end, playing a low cross into the Pill box that missed several players before finding Atkinson, whose shot flashed over the bar.
Moments later, Brad Phillips came within centimetres of extending the Kingfishers' advantage, as Perrella played Monmouth’s No 9 in on the edge of the box, who crashed the ball against the bar.
But despite a late push from Pill, Monmouth held on to take the three points.
And Kingfishers manager Sam Palmer said: “I thought we dominated from start to finish. Yes, it was only 1-0, but if we had taken our chances, we’d have been really comfortable at the end.
"They did have a couple of opportunities where they punted it long to try to grab one at the end, but we said to the players if we take our chances and keep clean sheets like that with a lot of heart at the end, we won’t be far off at the end of the season.”
The reserves were also victorious in cup action, winning 4-2 away to Thornwell Red & White 2nds in Chepstow.
It was a flying start for Monmouth, who took the lead in the opening minute thanks to captain Harry Wilson.
And it took only eight minutes for a second, with Scott Duncanson scoring on his debut, and 14 minutes later it was 3-0, with Jake Lewis grabbing a goal.
And the goal-scoring frenzy continued with Callum Wilding getting a fourth in the 39th minute.
Although the hosts got two back through Alfie Sessford, it was enough to secure victory in the opening round of the East Gwent Benevolent Cup.
The 1sts are in action in a top-of-the-league clash away to RTB Ebbw Vale this Saturday (October 18), while the 2nds next face a trip to Chepstow Town to face the Jockeys' 2nds on October 25.
