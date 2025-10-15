NEWENT suffered shootout agony as they went out of the UHL Challenge Cup 6-5 on penalties at Cheltenham Saracens on Saturday, having battled to a 1-1 draw.
The hosts went in front on the half-hour through Callum Darks, but Dylan Hart pulled the Daffs level lobbing the keeper after the break.
It then went to the dreaded spotkicks, with both teams scoring their first five before the sixth Newent effort was saved.
And former Daffs skipper Essa Sabally then stepped up to break Newent hearts with the winning penalty.
But the Daffs have another shot at cup glory in their first ever FA Vase First Round appearance at Barnstaple this Saturday (October 18).
Elsewhere, Ruardean Hill drew 1-1 at Frampton United in the Gloucestershire League, Tom Landon heading in from a free-kick eight minutes from time to level the hosts' 42nd-minute opener.
But Lydbrook lost 1-0 at home to Hardwicke and Mitcheldean were pipped 2-1 away at Viney St Swithins in Gloucestershire Northern 2, Charlie Meek with the latter's consolation.
North Gloucestershire Premier table-toppers Huntley almost came a cropper at bottom-three side Westbury United before settling for a 2-2 draw, Will Freeman and Daniel Payne with their goals.
But Longhope lost 5-3 away to Broadwell Amateurs in a bottom half clash, Conner Watkins firing a brace for the visitors and Richard May the other goal.
Lydbrook 2nds took derby bragging rights winning 3-2 at Ruardean United to stay second in NG1, James Turley with a brace and Joe Carruthers one, with Alex Rowles and Josh Street on target for the hosts.
Aaron Barnett scored after 12 minutes at home for Ruardean Hill 2nds against Staunton & Corse 2nds, but the wheels came off as they lost 5-1.
Mitcheldean 2nds also had a sinking feeling losing 6-0 at home to Alvington Star, leaving them two above the NG2 drop zone.
And Longhope 2nds were also on the end of a 9-1 walloping at home to Staunton & Corse A in the NG3 basement battle, leaving the Wyesiders pointless after five games and rooted to the bottom.
But at the other end of the table, Lydbrook A marched to top spot with a hard-fought 3-2 home win over Ruardean Hill A, Joe Ray, Simeon Jones and George Charlton with their goals.
While Newent Town head to the North Devon coast in the FA Vase this Saturday, it’s also Gloucestershire Senior Cup day with Ruardean Hill Rangers making the short trip across the Forest to play Mushet & Coalway, while Mitcheldean travel to the Cotswolds to take on Bibury and Lydbrook host Cheltenham Civil Service.
Other fixtures that day include – Ross Juniors v Harrow Hill A, Lydney Town A v Howle Hill, Longhope v Westbury, Woolaston v Huntley, Ruardean Hill 2nds v Sling, Ruardean United v Redmarley & Tibberton, Mitcheldean 2nds v Mavericks, Lydbrook A v Alvington 2nds, Ruardean Hill A v Broadwell A, Tidenham 2nds v Longhope 2nds.
