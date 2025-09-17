CHEPSTOW Town returned to Ardal South East League action at Abergavenny’s Pen-Y-Pound on Friday night and secured a 1-1 draw.
Josh Rippon put the Pennies in front four minutes into first-half stoppage time, but the Jockeys hit back through Joe Ward 16 minutes from time to share the points.
Usk Town enjoyed a thumping 4-0 home win in midweek over Gwent Premier 2 visitors Pontypool Town, Jordan Loydall firing a brace and Louis Quinton and Ollie Rudall one apiece, with the first three goals coming in the first half hour.
But they agonisingly missed out 1-0 at home to Rassau on Saturday, the winner coming a minute into stoppage time.
Monmouth’s Rockfield Rovers made it three wins from three games though downing Tintern Abbey 3-1 at home at the weekend, Tom Mulvaney firing a first-half brace either side of an Andrew Sincock strike for the visitors, before Tommy Tynan sealed the win 10 minutes from time.
Chepstow Town 3rds also scored three in another East Gwent 2 clash, but lost out 6-3 away to Caldicot Castle 2nds.
Ryan Hooper put the visitors in front in the first minute, but it was 2-1 to the hosts within seven minutes, and a later Theo White brace only proved a consolation.
But Redbrook Rovers secured a 3-0 North Gloucestershire 1 win at Sling, Joe Stephens (27), Zak Morgan (40) and Cameron Rennie (80) with the goals.
And three second-half goals in 10 minutes on a slippery wet pitch turned a 4-1 half-time deficit into a 4-4 draw for Rovers 2nds at home to Westbury 2nds, Jake Teague (48), Cal Dorrington (52) and Luke Phelps (57) scoring after Sam Cooke’s 33rd-minute strike.
