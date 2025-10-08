CHEPSTOW TOWN fell to a five-minute first-half double from Canton's US striker Rameer Outlaw at the Cardiff International Sports Campus on Sunday.
Adam Wakley pegged one back on 63 minutes from a Seb Littlejohns assist, but the hosts held on to win 2-1, leaving last year's Ardal SE runners-up eighth in the table.
The Jockeys’ Gwent Premier neighbours Thornwell R&W suffered a tough day at Penrhiwceiber Rangers in the FAW Amateur Trophy, holding them to 0-0 for the first half-hour, only to lose 8-0.
Early East Gwent One leaders Chepstow Town 2nds also lost 4-1 at challengers Sudbrook CC, Dan Drake with a late consolation with four goals netted in the last 10 minutes.
But Thornwell 2nds won 4-2 away to Caldicot 3rds, Jack Taylor, Nasia Nicoll, Jehroame Edwards and Simon McCluskey on target.
Chepstow Town 3rds took top spot in EG2 with a 9-2 win away to Caldicot Castle 3rds, Peter Scarfi and Jack Delargi firing braces, backed by strikes from Lee Healy, Paul Scarfi, Matt Owen, Sonny Owen and an own goal, but Tintern Abbey lost 1-0 away to Underwood 2nds.
Elsewhere, Gwent Central One outfit Glascoed secured a 6-2 win away to Clydach Wasps 3rds to go through in the GC Open Cup, Gary Phillips and Jordan Taylor firing braces and Taylor Stewart and Kai Bevan one apiece.
North Gloucestershire One leaders Rockfield Rovers marched on with a 6-2 home win over Harrow Hill 2nds, Cameron Davies firing a brace, backed by goals from Scott Windley, Ieuan Frost, Dan Heaven and Joe Stephens.
But Harrow's B side took the honours 4-3 at home to Redbrook 2nds in the County Cup.
Cai Dorrington gave Redbrook a 15th-minute breakthrough but Hill hit back to lead 4-1 at the break.
Madison Cox and Dorrington with his second then set up a grandstand finish, but Bailey Grant's free-kick hit the bar, and a goal-bound effort was cleared off the line as Hill held on.
