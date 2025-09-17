NEWENT Town warmed up for Saturday's (September 20) big FA Vase clash with Keynsham with a fifth straight win at the weekend, leaving them riding high in third in Hellenic One.
The Daffs downed top-half side Woodford United 2-0 in their latest match, Max Poiveden finishing beautifully at the back post two minutes before half-time to put them in front.
Newent created several chances after the break against the Northamptonshire visitors, but left it until five minutes from time to double their lead with a cool finish from Ben Harbourne.
And they'll be full of confidence ahead of Western Football League outfit Keynsham's FA Vase second-qualifying round visit to Wildsmith Meadow on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.
Ruardean Hill Rangers also drew 3-3 with visitors Bishops Cleeve Development in the Gloucestershire League thanks to a Steve Clark hat-trick.
Monty New squared to Harry Davis to open the scoring for Cleeve before Henry Danter-Welch volleyed home from a corner for their second.
But a well-worked move resulted in Clark pulling a goal back five minutes into the second period, and two minutes later he levelled with a great strike from outside the 18-yard box.
Fifteen minutes from time Cleeve's Sam Smith shot from the edge of the box forcing a good save, before Monty New slotted home the loose ball for 3-2.
But right on time, a Luke Brown cross was finished by Clark to seal his hat-trick and give Hill a share of the points.
Second-half goals from James Matthews and Finlay Morris gave Lydbrook Athletic a 2-1 win at Bream in Gloucestershire Northern Two, but newly-promoted rivals Mitcheldean were blitzed 9-0 at Smiths Barometrics.
Howle Hill high-fived it at Weston playing fields, winning 5-1 at home to local rivals Longhope in North Gloucestershire Premier, Joe Thomas hitting four and Ben Fletcher one, with Richard May grabbing a consolation.
And Huntley made it three wins from three to stay top with a 3-1 home victory over Blakeney, Will Freeman, Lee James and Alfie Sheppard their marksmen.
Two Toby Powell goals secured a point for Ruardean Hill 2nds in a 2-2 NG1 draw away to Mushet & Coalway 2nds, but Lydbrook 2nds were downed 3-1 at Redmarley & Tibberton United, Jon Tookey with their goal.
Mitcheldean 2nds also missed out 4-2 away to Blakeney 2nds in NG2, Aidan Reynolds and Gavin Smith on target for the visitors.
But Lydbrook A were celebrating a 9-4 NG3 win at home to Rank Outsiders 2nds.
Sub Carl Stevens fired a hat-trick in their third win in a row, backed by Codey Mills with a brace and solo efforts from Colin Morgan, Jordan Young and Toby Holden, with the result leaving them top.
A Luke Johnson brace also secured a 2-1 win for Ruardean Hill A away to Longhope 2nds.
Fixtures this Saturday for teams in the Ross area include – Newent Town v Keynsham (FA Vase), Ross Juniors v Lydney B, Ruardean Hill v Tredworth, Broadwell 2nds v Huntley, Ellwood v Howle Hill, Longhope v Milkwall, Lydbrook 2nds v Harrow Hill 2nds, Mushet & Colaway 2nds v Ruardean Utd, Redbrook v Ruardean Hill 2nds, Mitcheldean 2nds v Harrow Hill A.
