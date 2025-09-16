Lydney Town boss Lee Smith and his staff celebrated their first Hellenic Premier win of the season on Saturday athumping 3-0 victory against Royal Wootton Bassett..
Keeper Alex Causon made his debut, as did midfielder Ethan Vaughan.
Lydney began the game with pace and purpose and remained on the front foot throughout.
They opened the scoring on 15 minutes when Matt Green rose to head home a Vaughan corner.
The much-travelled striker troubled the opposition defence all afternoon and he increased the lead on the half hour mark. Morgan Ewing was hauled down in the area and Green hammered home from the resulting penalty.
Lydney wasted a few goal scoring opportunities created mainly from lively wide men Ewing and Reiv, while Bassett's best chance fell to Jordan Sykes who shot wide when well placed.
The half ended 2-0 and the visitors picked up the pace after the break.
They were first to threaten when Kye Williams dragged an effort wide of the far post.
Lydney lost defender Olivier Fusiek to injury and he was replaced by Keelan Hamblett.
Town midfielder Junior Kposowa worked tirelessly across the pitch to break up the play but was crudely hauled down 20 minutes in by Ed Taylor.
The Bassett man was shown a straight red card.
Lydney picked up the pace in the final quarter with Mike Symonds replacing Green in attack, and Harry Clarke coming on for Kposowa.
Lydney confirmed the three points with 10 minutes left.
Vaughan and Reiv exchanged passes on the left and when keeper House fumbled Reiv's cross, Ewing reacted first to turn the ball home.
Morley-Lyne and Henry Hunt came off the bench to see the game out and a welcome win for Town.
Lydney next face Eversley & California at home on Saturday in the FA Vase.
