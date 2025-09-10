HIGH-flying Newent Town made it four wins from four securing an epic 5-4 Hellenic One comeback win in Oxfordshire away to Thame United 2nds.
Dylan Hart rounded the keeper to put the visitors 1-0 up after five minutes, and the Daffs were in dreamland two minutes later when Matty Nestorowski followed up a spilt Jaber Ahmed blast to make it 2-0.
But Thame pulled one back on 25 minutes, and 12 minutes later it was level when a quickly taken free-kick ended up in the back of the net.
And although the Daffs hit the post just before the break, moments later the hosts had scored from a corner for a 3-2 half-time lead.
Newent hit back 10 minutes after the restart, a handball on the line stopping a certain goal and Kyle Taylor stepping up to score from the spot, although the Thame card was only yellow.
But the hosts took the lead again 12 minutes later, when a poor back pass let them in for 4-3.
Newent came straight back though, Taylor beating the offside trap and curling into the top corner from 20 yards.
And with 11 minutes to play, he had his hat-trick, taking a delightful touch before beating the defender and slotting home the winner.
Elsewhere, a huge melee following a red card three minutes from time saw the referee abandon Ruardean Hill's Les James Cup clash at Stoke Gifford, with the visitors winning 1-0 after an 18th-minute Steve Clarke goal.
Lydbrook beat Winchcombe 4-2 at home in Gloucestershire North 2 (James Matthews, Willard Mutsira, Aaron Powell, Louis Overthrow), while Mitcheldean lost 5-3 (Damian Jones 2, Damon Beaumont) at Fintan.
Newent Town Development also lost 4-1 at home to Highworth Town 2nds in their Hellenic Alliance 2 West opening match.
North Gloucestershire League results involving teams from the Ross and South East Forest area included Blakeney 4 Howle Hill 3, Longhope 5 Woolaston 1, Whitecroft 0 Huntley 7, Lydbrook 2nds 8 Staunton & Corse 2nds 3, Ruardean Hill 2nds 1 Ruardean United 5, Woolaston 2nds 1 Ross Juniors 1, Mitcheldean 2nds 5 Lydney B 2, Harrow Hill B 1 Lydbrook Ath A 4, Rank Outsiders 2nds 3 Longhope 2nds 0, Ruardean Hill Rangers A 3 Westbury United 2nds 1.
Saturday (September 13) fixtures involving local Ross and SE Forest teams include – Newent Town v Woodford, Howle Hill v Longhope, Blakeney 2nds v Mitcheldean 2nds, Mangotsfield Utd Dev v Newent T Dev, Ruardean Hill Rangers v Bishops Cleeve Dev, Bream Amateurs v Lydbrook Athletic, Smiths Barometrics v Mitcheldean, Huntley v Blakeney, Mushet & Coalway 2nds v Ruardean Hill 2nds, Redmarley & Tibberton v Lydbrook Ath 2nds, Longhope 2nds v Ruardean Hill A, Lydbrook Ath A v Rank Outsiders 2nds.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.