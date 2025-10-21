THERE was no Devon cream for the Daffs on Saturday as Barnstaple Town dumped them out of the FA Vase 5-0 , with the visitors also missing two late penalties.
The first round clash was the furthest Newent Town have ever gone in the prestige competition, but the Western League outfit had too much firepower for the Foresters, racing into a 4-0 lead by half-time.
The Millers went 1-0 up after eight minutes through a strike from Brodie Montague, but the Daffs were almost level within two minutes, Kyle Taylor's effort heading towards to the top corner only for Millers keeper Mike Searle to make a flying save.
Tiago Ribiero then sliced a half volley just over the bar, but the Daffs were undone again by conceding a penalty, converted by Luke Mortimer on 21 minutes.
Barnstaple were now pushing forward, and 12 minutes later it was 3-0 as Josh Parry hit the target.
And the game was as good as done and dusted on 40 minutes, Parry scoring a fourth with a brilliant solo effort.
Ben Harbourne sent an effort wide before half-time, but it was 4-0 at the break.
And the Millers nearly made it five on 58 minutes when their striker was clean through only to blast over the bar rugby-style.
Sam Judge went close for Newent nine minutes later from a tight angle, but the keeper was equal to it before Reagan Martin fired over the bar three minutes later.
But it was 5-0 two minutes later, the appropriately-named Tornado Bello blasting in off the post.
There was hope of a consolation five minutes from time when Newent were awarded a penalty, but Zac Blood was denied by keeper Searle.
Daffs keeper and skipper Leyton Joyce was then sent to the sin bin right on 90 minutes, only for Newent to be awarded another penalty two minutes into stoppage time.
But again the Millers' stopper was equal to the task, saving Judge's effort before the referee called time.
Elsewhere, North Gloucestershire 2 Lydbrook Athletic secured a 4-2 Gloucestershire County Cup home win over Cheltenham Civil Service, Aaron Powell firing a brace backed by goals from Jason Heaphy and James Mathews.
And table mates Mushet & Colway secured a 3-1 shock home win over Gloucestershire League visitors Ruardean Hill, Lewis Edwards, Kyran Hale and Ryelee Wilkins firing them through, with Oliver Mason scoring the consolation.
North Gloucestershire Premier leaders Huntley slipped up 2-1 at Woolaston, Josh Jeffrey with their goal, while Howle Hill also lost 1-0 away to Lydney Town A.
But Longhope put some daylight between themselves and the basement with a 3-2 home win over lowly Westbury, Luke Barnes, Daniel Morgan and Joseph Howard their marksmen.
Goals from Gavin Kite, Alex Rowles, Finley Welch and Dylan Fury secured a 4-1 home win for Ruardean United over Redmarley & Tibberton in NG1, but Ruardean Hill 2nds lost 1-0 at home to Sling in the basement battle.
Ross Juniors fell to a 3-1 home loss against NG2 high-flyers Harrow Hill 2nds, Sam Thorne their scorer.
But Lydbrook A hit Alvington Star 2nds for six without reply to go top of NG3, Carl Stevens firing a hat-trick, Jamie Hosford a brace and Jordan Young one.
Karl Foskett and Wayne Husbands scored braces for Longhope 2nds, but they still lost 8-4 away to Tidenham 2nds, while Ruardean Hill A lost 4-1 at home to Broadwell A.
