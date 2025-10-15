TWO second half goals saw the Jockeys unseated by high-flying hosts Goytre under the Plough Road floodlights on Friday night.
Double Ardal South East Golden Boot winner Chris Ham put the Penperlleni outfit in front on 59 minutes before Lloyd Oliver doubled the advantage 10 minutes later.
Last year's league runners up Chepstow did score a late consoltaion three minutes into stoppage time through Olly Melling, but it was too little, too late, as first team manager Harry Waterhouse and No 10 Adam Wakley were shown yellow cards in a testy finish.
The Monmouthshire derby win put the village side top with seven wins from eight games, while the Jockeys slipped to ninth, a place behind Abergavenny, who won 1-0 at home to Lliswerry the same evening.
Elsewhere, Usk Town were fairly pummelled 5-0 at Fairfield United, who went top of Gwent Premier 2 thanks to the three points.
And divisional rivals Thornwell R&W were on the end of a 7-1 exit from the third round of the Gwent Premier County Motors Cup at higher-ranked Pentwynmawr Athletic, Jehroame Edwards with a last-gasp consolation after the Chepstow outfit had trailed 5-0 at the break.
But Glascoed made it three wins from three in Gwent Central One with a 6-1 home win at Llanarth over Clydach Wasps 2nds to go third, Taylor Stewart scoring a hat-trick backed by two from Cole Surtees and one from Gray Phillips.
Two early goals in two minutes saw Usk 2nds miss out 2-1 to hosts Forgeside 2nds in the Gwent Central Benevolent Cup, despite an 85th minute reply from Paul Roderick.
Ardal, Gwent Premier and Gwent Central fixtures this Saturday (October 18) include – Risca United v Chepstow Town, Thornwell R&W v Crickhowell, Usk Town v Pontnewynydd, Glascoedv v PILCS 2nds, Tranch 2nds v Usk 2nds.
