IT was high fives all round as Newent Town beat Gloucester University Development Academy 5-1 at Wildsmith Meadow for a seventh straight win.
Riding high after making the first round proper of the FA Vase, the Daffs had little problem in Saturday’s Hellenic League Challenge Cup first round clash, going 1-0 up in the first minute thanks to a Ben Harbourne strike.
Relentless Newent pressure then forced a penalty, but Kyle Taylor's spot kick blasted off the post and away to safety.
But it was 2-0 with just 13 minutes gone, Connor Wagstaff heading home at the far post before Connor Baker added a third on 26 minutes, slotting into the corner.
And there were two more goals before the break, Taylor and Baker with his second making it 5-0 at half-time.
The Daffs were threatening a rugby score, but credit to Glos UDA, they conceded no more in the second half and fired a spectacular consolation from outside the box into the top corner.
Newent Development lost out 4-2 though on Friday night at Carterton, Zach Whitehouse with a second-half brace.
Ruardean Hill also lost 2-0 at Filton Athletic in the Gloucestershire League after going 1-0 down early on when a cross was turned in for an own goal.
Hill then had a massive chance to equalise when Fin Jones pounced on a Filton mistake, but Matt Berry made a great save.
And Filton doubled their lead before the break when a Liam Dorman shot deflected off a defender to Kieran Cooper who slotted past Aaron Underwood.
Ruardean had a chance to pull one back after the break when the keeper's punched clearance was fired back in and cleared off the line, and even got the ball in the net, only for it be disallowed for a foul.
But newly-promoted Mitcheldean got a first win in Gloucestershire Northern 2, beating hosts Mushet & Coalway thanks to James York, Charlie Meek and Damon Beaumont goals.
And Howle Hill also won 4-3 away to Broadwell 2nds in North Gloucestershire Premier, Joe Thomas with a brace and Tom Hassan and Craig Davies one apiece, while Longhope fought out a 0-0 draw at Soudley.
Goals from Sam Rawlings and James Wayman fired Lydbrook 2nds to a 2-1 win at Tidenham to go second in NG1, but Ruardean United lost 5-2 at table-toppers Redbrook, Dylan Fury and Josh Street their scorers.
Ruardean Hill 2nds travelled to play Prestbury 1sts in the Gloucestershire Intermediate North Cup, but missed out 3-0.
And Mitcheldean 2nds were on the end of the same scoreline at home to Soudley 2nds in NG 2, but Liam Hughes, Kieran Young and Huw Rogers were on target for Ross Juniors who drew 3-3 away to Bream 2nds.
A Jordan Young strike also earnt Lydbrook A a 1-1 draw at home to Broadwell A in NG3, but Longhope 2nds were beaten 7-3 at home by Westbury 2nds, Harry Tuffley firing a brace and Rufat Dida the other.
Fixtures this Saturday (October 4) include – Newent v Wantage, Bristol University v Newent Dev, Ruardean Hill v Bromley Heath, Harrow Hill v Lydbrook, Mitcheldean v Barnwood, Huntley v Lydney A, Longhope v Ellwood, Howle Hill v Westbury, Lydbrook 2nds v Ruardean Hill 2nds, Yorkley v Ruardean United, Civil Service Hereford v Ross Juniors, Woolaston 2nds v Mitcheldean 2nds, Broadwell A v Longhope 2nds, Alkerton 2nds v Lydbrook A, Upton St Leonards 2nds v Ruardean Hill A.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.