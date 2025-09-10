FORMER Monmouth Comprehensive student Millie Malsom scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Ross Juniors Women made history beating hosts Hereford Pegasus 3-2 in the first qualifying round of the Adobe Women's FA Cup, reports STUART TOWNSEND.
Cheered on by 60 travelling supporters and with an average age of just 18, it was a first ever victory in the nationwide competition for Ross, and only their second tie after last year’s debut.
And Millie and co are now eagerly looking forward to taking on Gloucester City away in the next round this Sunday afternoon (September 21).
As well as scoring the winner last week, Millie was on fire again on Sunday (September 13) firing a brace in Juniors’ opening Mid West Counties game, a 6-2 home win over Redditch visitors Kingfisher.
It didn’t take her long to find her scoring boots again, latching on to a threaded through ball to fire home right at the start.
And midway through the second period, she scored again from a superb cross to make it 5-1.
In the previous week’s cup tie, the hosts had broken the deadlock when Pegasus’ Cleo Tomkinson forced the ball over the line from Ella Bowen's sixth-minute corner.
But the visitors levelled right on half-time when Sarah Bishop caught Darcy Baker in the penalty area and Jess Smith converted the spot kick.
Malsom replaced Lily Irving for the second half, but Ellie Davies then put Pegasus ahead converting from a corner.
Juniors kept their composure though, and were level within six minutes as they broke quickly before Smith rounded home keeper Elise Granger to net from a tight angle for 2-2.
It appeared the tie was heading towards a penalty shoot-out when more pressure from Juniors’ Smith earned a last-gasp corner.
Lauren Creed’s delivery was recycled back to her and her second cross found Malsom whose header crossed the line to create history and spark jubilant celebrations.
