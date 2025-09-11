MONMOUTH Town were held to another draw against Marshfield in their opening home game on Saturday, reports JAMES TOWNLEY.
A stoppage time Callum Uttley equaliser saved them a Gwent Premier top tier point, with the game ending 1-1.
Despite high expectations back at home, and wanting to bounce back from a 3-2 defeat to Newport Corinthians in midweek, they struggled to replicate the Blestium Stadium standards they set last season in front of a large crowd.
The players walked out with the U6 Kingfishers mascots before the first opportunity saw a corner find Dan Macdonald on the edge of the box, whose shot went flying over the bar and the clubhouse.
Joshua Muir of Marshfield then saw red around the half-hour mark, following a nasty challenge on Lucas Harris.
But three minutes later, the 10-man visitors scored, Joseph Carmody firing in from distance after catching Kingfishers keeper Ethan Ross off his line.
Marshfield led 1-0 at half-time, when Monmouth made two changes, David Elworthy brought on for Harris, and Rob Laurie replacing Fin Thorp.
Chances flowed throughout the second half, but with keeper Evan Healey in inspired form, time was almost up when Uttley finally slotted the ball home two minutes into stoppage time.
First Team Manager Sam Palmer said: “We just weren’t at the races today. From the get-go really, we lacked a bit of intensity... the courage to play. Marshfield got in our faces; they were horrible to play against.”
After the game, a junior coaches v parents match saw the coaches win 2-0, with many of the crowd staying to watch.
The 2nds also had a day to forget though, losing 5-0 at Sudbrook CCFC, while the U17 Girls in their first match at the Sports Ground lost 7-0 to Cardiff Met U17s on Sunday.
Monmouth 1sts visit PILCS on Wednesday (September 10) before hosting Cefn Fforest on Saturday (September 13).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.