ROCKFIELD Rovers' Tommy Tynan made it eight goals in two games on Saturday, after his hat-trick secured a 3-1 East Gwent 2 home win over Sudbrook 2nds, reports JACOB DEIGHTON.
Tynan gave Rovers the lead 40 minutes in, latching onto a through ball and slotting calmly into the bottom corner.
A fine bit of midfield play then led to Ben Wiggins finding the striker, who poked through the legs of the Sudbrook keeper for2-0 with 20 minutes remaining.
Sudbrook hit back for 2-1, but Wiggins and Tynan combined again with five minutes to play to secure the points.
This Saturday's (September 13) visitors Tintern Abbey were downed 5-3 at home by Chepstow 3rds, the hosts leading 2-0 at the break thanks to Oliver Moss and John Hitchens, but missing a penalty.
And the town side then dominated the second half thanks to a Martin Haysom hat-trick and goals from David Edwards and Peter Scarfi, with Harry Hoskins scoring the hosts' third.
Elsewhere, four goals from Owain Westerman - the last 11 minutes into stoppage time - put Chepstow's Thornwell R&W through in the FAW Trophy with a 4-2 home win over Swansea's Penlan.
Usk Town got blitzed though 7-1 at Brynmawr United in Gwent Premier 2, Gene Gurie with the consolation.
But newly-promoted Glascoed opened their Gwent Central 1 account with a 3-1 home win over New Inn Development, Shane Davies, Gavin Phillips and Cole Surtees their scorers.
Redbrook Rovers came from behind to secure a 3-2 home win over Mushet & Coalway in North Gloucestershire 1, Dan Elliott firing the winner after goals from Larsson Brown and Dan Heaven.
And Thornwell 2nds won 5-2 at Severn Tunnel in EG1, Ted Hunt firing a brace, backed by strikes from Jehroame Edwards, Josh Barrett and Logan Jones, while division rivals Chepstow 2nds won 3-0 at Underwood, Charlie Powell, Ryan Hooper and Riley Sanok the marksmen.
Chepstow Town face Abergavenny Town away this Friday evening (September 12) in an Ardal South East Monmouthshire derby.
Grassroots fixtures this Saturday (September 13) include – Usk Town v Rassau, Chepstow Town 2nds v Severn Tunnel, Rockfield Rovers v Tintern Abbey, Sling v Redbrook Rovers (St Briavels playing fields) Chepstow Town 3rds v Caldicot Castle 2nds, Redbrook Rovers 2nds v Westbury 2nds.
