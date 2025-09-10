MILLIE Malsom scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Ross Juniors Women made history beating Hereford Pegasus 3-2 away in the first qualifying round of the Adobe Women's FA Cup at the KGD Stadium, reports STUART TOWNSEND.
Cheered on by 60 travelling supporters and with an average age of just 18, it was a first ever victory in the famous nationwide competition, and only their second game after last year’s debut, with the team now eagerly looking forward to finding out their next round opponents.
The hosts broke the deadlock when Cleo Tomkinson forced the ball over the line from Ella Bowen's sixth-minute corner.
Pegasus' Chloe Wiggill then saw her effort from the edge of the penalty area saved seven minutes later before the visitors responded, going close from an 18th-minute corner.
Juniors next saw the ball scrambled off the line from another corner before Bowen went close from a 25-yard free-kick at the opposite end of the pitch in the 40th minute.
But the visitors levelled the scores in the penultimate minute of the first half when the referee deemed that Sarah Bishop had caught Darcy Baker in the penalty area and the spot-kick was duly converted by Jess Smith.
Ross made a change at the interval, with Malsom replacing Lily Irving, and shifted into a 4-4-2 formation, looking to push higher up the pitch.
But Bishop went close again for the city side with a 20-yard drive four minutes after the restart.
And just two minutes later, her sister Ellie Davies put Pegasus ahead when she converted from another Bowen corner.
Juniors kept their composure though, and were level within six minutes as they broke quickly from their own half before Smith rounded home keeper Elise Granger to net from a tight angle to make it 2-2.
Pegasus substitute Emily Morgan's header was saved from a 66th-minute corner before Juniors went close from a corner of their own four minutes later as the visitors continued to pose a threat from set pieces.
Lily White just missed with a low drive from the edge of the penalty area in the 79th minute as the hosts pushed for a winner.
But it appeared the tie was heading towards a penalty shoot-out when more pressure from Juniors’ Smith earned a last-gasp corner.
Lauren Creed’s delivery was recycled back to her and her second cross found Malsom whose header crossed the line to create history and spark jubilant celebrations.
Coaches Carl Roberts and Lee Irving were bursting with pride, the former saying: “We knew it would be physical and believed it would be quite even.
“Pegasus are an experienced Tier 6 team and that showed at times, but our young squad’s enthusiasm really shone through.
“To think we had an average age of just 18 out there is incredible. And who doesn’t love a last-minute winner?
“A massive thank you also to the 60 or so who came to cheer us on. It meant the world to the girls, and your support at the final whistle was really appreciated.”
The match day team (sponsored by 21 Wellbeing, HP Scaffolding, The Hope and Anchor and Pronto’s Pizza Kebab) was Ruby Wood, Jess Ruck, Eva Flinty, Abbie Fuszard, Meg Boardman, Macy Walker, Keira Brain, Lily Irving, Lauren Creed, Jess Smith, Darcy Baker, Hollie Mace, Millie Malsom, Mica Walker and Esme Bradley.
Elsewhere it was unlucky 13 for Westfields as they were lashed 13-1 by visitors Ross Juniors Ladies in the latter’s first Herefordshire League game of the season, Anna Craig and Jessica Brain both scoring four apiece and Hannah Jenkins a hat-trick.
It actually took 22 minutes until the first goal but it was 5-0 at the break, and the goals kept coming for Juniors Ladies (sponsored by Kings Accountancy Ltd, SCAFFOLDING 2000 LTD and Ross Health and Fitness) in the second half.
Danie Page Ward also scored two, while Westfield’s sole consolation was a brilliant solo run and finish.
Ross Juniors Women launch their Mid West Counties League campaign this Sunday (September 14) at home to Kingfisher Development, while the Ladies visit Tenbury United (both 2pm ko).
