DYLAN Hart hit a hat-trick as Newent Town bounced back from a heavy defeat at leaders Wantage with a 4-1 win at Herefordshire basement boys Wellington.
It was just the tonic for the Daffs, with Sam Judge also lobbing the keeper from 30 yards and the win lifting them to fifth back in the Hellenic One play-off zone.
But Ruardean Hill Rangers fell by the same 4-1 score at home to basement boys Hanham in the Gloucestershire League, dropping the hosts right into the relegation dogfight.
Charlie Mason made it 1-2 just before half-time, tapping in from a corner at the far post, but Hanham scored again before and after the break and could have had a fifth.
Gloucestershire Northern 2 bottom side Mitcheldean gave a battling performances narrowly losing 3-2 away to mid-table King's Stanley, Damon Beaumont and James York with ther second half goals, and will be hoping it proves a springboard to put some points on the board.
But a Lee James hat-trick saw Huntley march on at the top of North Gloucestershire Premier with a 3-1 win away to Lydney A.
Goals from Richard May, Dwayne Morris and Tom Evans also secured a 3-2 home win for Longhope over Whitecroft, while Howle Hill drew 1-1 with Soudley at their Weston ground, Conner Watkins with the goal.
Lydbrook Athletic 2nds’ NG1 promotion hopes took a blow with a 2-0 loss away to lowly Sling though.
But Mitcheldean 2nds drew 3-3 away to Soudley 2nds in NG2, Connor Dix, Tyler Kibble and Daniel O'Moore their marksmen.
And Lydbrook A took all three points with a 3-2 NG3 home win over Redbrook 2nds thanks to goals from Toby Holden, Hayden James and Simeon Jones, while Ruardean Hill A won by the same score away to Staunton & Corse A, with Luke Johnson firing a brace and Kirt Jones one.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.