ROSS Juniors Women warmed up for Sunday’s (September 21) Women’s FA Cup clash at Gloucester City with a thumping 6-2 opening league win over Redditch visitors Kingfisher.
The hosts started fast, Darcy Baker turning smartly and threading a perfect through ball to Millie Malsom, who slotted home the opener six minutes in.
Ross doubled their lead on 14 minutes when Hollie Mace released Malsom, who cut inside and squared for Baker to finish.
And just nine minutes later, Malsom found Shannon Parton whose neat flick put in Baker, the keeper spilling the ball and the latter pouncing for 3-0.
Lily Irving then played in debutant Jessica Rumsey, whose flick found Parton to fire in the fourth before half-time.
Ruby Wood produced a fantastic low save early in the second half to deny Kingfisher, but the visitors pulled one back on 58 minutes after Ross failed to clear a ball into the box.
But Juniors responded quickly, Irving driving from deep and delivering a superb cross for Malsom to convert for 5-1.
A short corner routine between Mace and Jess Ruck then created space for Baker, who darted in ahead of the keeper to complete her hat-trick before Kingfisher grabbed a late consolation.
Ross Ladies also thrashed hosts Tenbury 17-0 in torrential rain, Hannah Jenkins scoring eight and Jessica Brain four.
