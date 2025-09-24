MORE than 80 guests gathered to celebrate the official opening of the Eddie Butler Performance Centre at Haberdashers' Monmouth School on Saturday – a world-class facility dedicated to sport, wellbeing and the remarkable legacy of the Old Monmothian former Wales skipper, broadcaster and rugby commentator.
Among those present were members of Eddie’s family, including his children and grandchildren, BBC Wales and S4C, Old Monmothians, distinguished alumni and representatives from Sport Wales, Team Wales and the Welsh Rugby Union, plus staff and students.
The occasion began with refreshments before formal proceedings led by Headmaster Melvyn Roffe MBE and Lord Colin Moynihan, former Chair of Governors and a driving force behind the project.
Guests then heard heartfelt addresses, including an inspiring speech from Richie Rees, Director of HMS Sports Academy and Rugby, followed by a powerful film narrated by Eddie himself.
Eddie’s son Jack spoke with humour and warmth about his father’s time at the school before unveiling a commemorative plaque to mark the centre’s official opening.
Guests were then invited to tour the new facility, where they experienced first-hand the state-of-the-art spaces designed to inspire future generations of athletes.
The atmosphere throughout the day was one of pride, gratitude and deep affection for Eddie’s enduring influence.
Headmaster Melvyn Roffe said: "The Eddie Butler Performance Centre is a significant addition to our school and community.
"It reflects Eddie’s lasting connection to Monmouth and symbolises the spirit of community, ambition and the values he carried throughout his life.
"It will give generations of pupils, as well as the wider community, the opportunity to learn, train and thrive in outstanding facilities.”
Eddie's son Jack Butler added: "For my family and me, this is an incredibly special moment. Dad always believed in the power of sport to shape character and bring people together, and to see his name attached to a place where young athletes can grow and push themselves is truly inspiring.
"Having attended Monmouth myself, I know how much he admired the school’s facilities, but this new centre is on another level.
"All of us – his six children and his grandchildren – are here today, proud to celebrate his legacy.”
Sue Butler, Eddie’s wife, said: “I’m absolutely overwhelmed by the space and amazed at how quickly it has been developed – from a call with Lord Moynihan less than two years ago to standing here today.
"It’s moving to be here, but what I know Eddie would be most proud of is that this centre is in Wales: for the students – of which he was once one – for the wider Monmouth community and, most importantly, for Wales itself.
“To have a world-class facility built here, dedicated to developing, supporting and enhancing sport in Wales, is truly special.”
Richie Rees, like Eddie a Wales international, said: "The Eddie Butler Performance Centre gives our students an outstanding environment to develop and challenge themselves.
"Eddie embodied the values we want them to aspire to – passion, dedication and integrity – and it’s an honour to carry his name on such a facility...
"They will primarily support our pupils, whether aiming for the highest level of competition or simply enjoying the health and wellbeing benefits of fitness, but they will also serve the wider Monmouthshire community.
"In doing so, we hope to ensure Eddie’s legacy continues to inspire future generations.”
Brian Davies, Sport Wales CEO, praised the vision behind the project saying: "The Eddie Butler Centre is a great example of fusing a lot of qualities – education, sport and community. The EBC can do it all... it shows how invested the school is in sport.”
Old Monmothian Lord Moynihan, an Oxford Boat Race Blue who steered the GB men's 8 to Olympic silver at the 1980 Olympics before going on to be Minister for Sport and chairman of the British Olympic Association, added: "It was thanks to Eddie that I persevered at rowing in school and went on to have a career in sport.
"The facilities are utterly outstanding. This school will be a magnet for boys and girls to come and to enjoy and succeed in sport and get a great education at the same time.
"This centre isn’t just about the school but for the wider community of Monmouth and, importantly, for Wales.”
Wales and British Lions legend and former Haberdashers’ Monmouth rugby coach, John Bevan, who attended alongside OM Wales star Keith Jarrett, added: “This facility is outstanding, and the students are genuinely excited to use it.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.