A LARGE number of people turned out for the annual torchlit carol service at Tintern Abbey last Saturday (December 6).
The event is one of the most popular fund-raisers organised by Chepstow Rotary Club.
The evening featured music from the Wyedean School Choirs and the St Briavels Ukrainian Hub Choir.
The service was led by Rev Mike Kippax of Lydney and there were reading telling the Biblical story of Christmas.
President of Chepstow Rotary, Guy Wilson, thanked those attending for their support.
He said: “Every penny raised tonight will go to helping local and international good causes. “Thanks to your generoisity, Chepstow Rotary has been able to fund schools, charities, youth and community projects.”
