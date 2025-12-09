A LARGE number of people turned out for the annual torchlit carol service at Tintern Abbey last Saturday (December 6).

The event is one of the most popular fund-raisers organised by Chepstow Rotary Club.

The evening featured music from the Wyedean School Choirs and the St Briavels Ukrainian Hub Choir.

The service was led by Rev Mike Kippax of Lydney and there were reading telling the Biblical story of Christmas.

President of Chepstow Rotary, Guy Wilson, thanked those attending for their support.

He said: “Every penny raised tonight will go to helping local and international good causes. “Thanks to your generoisity, Chepstow Rotary has been able to fund schools, charities, youth and community projects.”

Some of those who attended the service.s
Some of those who attended the service. (Forest Review)
The Wyedean School choirs
The Wyedean School choirs (Forest Review)
Enjoying the walk to the abbey
Enjoying the walk to the abbey (Forest Review)
The parade makes it way to the abbey
The parade makes it way to the abbey (Forest Review)
Freddie Bevan and Mae Byrne-Jones of the Wyedean Choirs
Freddie Bevan and Mae Byrne-Jones of the Wyedean Choirs (Forest Review)
Rev Mike Kippax led the service.
Rev Mike Kippax led the service. (Forest Review)
Beryl Metcalf reads one of the lessons.
Beryl Metcalf reads one of the lessons. (Forest Review)
Natalia Lutaekno and Natalia Brezytska of the St Briavels Ukrainian Hub choir with their children.
Natalia Lutaekno and Natalia Brezytska of the St Briavels Ukrainian Hub choir with their children. (Forest Review)
Martha Marsh, Mathilda Marsh, Joseph McLean and Nula McLean from Trellech.
Martha Marsh, Mathilda Marsh, Joseph McLean and Nula McLean from Trellech. (Forest Review)
A wave from one of the walkers
A wave from one of the walkers (Forest Review)
Chepstow Rotary president Guy Wilson
Chepstow Rotary president Guy Wilson (Forest Review)