Second-half brilliance from Taunton Titans gave them a comfortable win over a lacklustre Cinderford side at the Bell Sports and Rugby Park in National Two West.
The first chance of the game fell Taunton's way, but nderford held the ball up but the home side replied superbly scoring just a minute later.
Oliver Johnson powered over under the posts after a line break with Sonny Greenman adding the extras for 7-0 after six minutes.
Taunton got some points of their own after Tom Putt slotted a penalty after 14 minutes, reducing the deficit. 7-3.
Taunton went ahead for the first time eight minutes later when they dotted down to go as winger Oscar Kolowski displayed good footwork to break the Cinderford defence and go over in the corner.
The conversion attempt failed but Taunton were 7-8.
Cinderford put the pressure on and managed to get back on the scoresheet.
A brilliant off-load by Hugo Murray sent Harry Tovey in for their second try with Greenman converting to make it 14-8 after half and hour.
Cinderford took that lead into the break but Taunton started the second half strongly, scoring in just 41 seconds,
Joseph Elsworthy was the try scorer, Putt converted for 14-15
Taunton kept up the momentum an a well-worked move by the backs put the fast feet of Reece Malone under the posts with the conversion by Putts.
Freddy Elliot and Connor Banks got on the scoresheet with Putt kicking one of the conversions.
The last score came as Murray forced his way over and Greenman converted for a final score of Cinderford 21-34 Taunton Titans.
Henry Watts, Dewi Wilcox, Jack Shields and James Kear scored their tries, with Sean Gardner kicking three conversions as Cinderford Utd went down 36-26 to St Mary’s in Counties Two Gloucestershire
