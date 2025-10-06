Regional One South West
Chew Valley 19 Lydney 24
Lydney faced a tough test away at Chew Valley to maintain their unbeaten start writes Roger Pike. Director of Rugby Sam Arnott made a few changes with Ricky Aley back at outside half, Danny Price in the centre and Harry Delaney starting at full back.
Played in a gale force wind the game was to prove a real thriller with the scores close all game, but it was the visitors and their forward dominance and excellent defence that won the day for a deserved win.
Chew opted to play with the wind, but it was Lydney who were out of the blocks and had a lively start playing in the hosts’ half.
Camped on the hosts’ line the pack set up forward drives with Nick Selway, Jack Cuthbert, Luke Hudson and James Bonia all stopped short. Another penalty for offside saw the alert second row Danny Hodge take a quick tap and drive over, Aley added a tough conversion for 0-7.
The visitors continued to dominate despite playing into a gale and were again soon pounding the hosts’ line.
They had two great opportunities to double their lead but could not turn them into points.
The missed opportunities soon cost them when Chew, on virtually their first attack run the length of the pitch and scrum half Will Knight scored, the conversion was added 7-7 after 20 minutes.
From a Lydney error the Somerset side got the ball back and the super quick Knight ran through the Lydney defence unchallenged to score for 14-7.
Despite the scoreline Lydney continued to look the better side, with a penalty won which Aley kicked but hit the post and the hosts escaped.
The pressure finally told after Chew conceded numerous penalties, giving the official no option but to issue a card.
From the resulting penalty a kick to the 22m line, some solid drives from Hodge, Cuthbert and Bonia with Rowan Mullis the final link to drive over for 14-12.
Taking advantage of the wind Chew continued to create some good chances but the superbly marshalled Lydney defence held firm to end the half.
With a two-point advantage it looked a tough ask for the hosts against the gale force wind in the second half.
However, their plan to run everything caused the visitors numerous problems and it was to prove an entertaining half.
The visitors suffered an injury to Pat Hanslow, so Harvey Heaven came on for the second half.
The hosts scored almost immediately when Knight again darted through a gap and was too quick for the defence and an unlikely 19-12 lead.
The visitors did not panic and with man of the match Cuthbert dominating the line-out they were soon back on the attack.
Ben Large was making some good breaks in midfield, but the wind made it impossible to spin the ball around.
With scrum dominance Lydney were again camped in the hosts’ 22m area.
Another penalty was kicked to the corner, a great Cuthbert catch set up the maul and the unstoppable Nick Selway crossed for 19-17.
The wind remained the dominant factor with the Chew restart ending up going backwards.
The resulting scrum set up another Lydney attack, but conditions were proving tough with both sides making mistakes.
The hosts still tried to run everything and looked dangerous with the ball, creating good opportunities.
Lydney although not playing well continued to have the edge, replacement Harvey Heaven was having a great game winning some good line out ball and a couple of key turnovers.
With scrum dominance the official has no option to card another front row forward and the visitors took full advantage of the extra man. The penalty kicked to the corner sees Heaven take a great catch setting up a drive where Selway was just too powerful for the defence and touched down out wide, Aley added the difficult conversion for 19-24.
With 10 minutes left the hosts did not give up running everything and it was only some good defence especially from Hudson and Kyle Frowen who put in a vast number of tackles throughout the match that nullified any further scores. The visitors did get another opportunity to put the game beyond doubt, following a good break from Henry Sleeman.
Entering the line from the wing, the off-load scoring pass to Large was deemed forward.
A final attack from the hosts saw another good defensive shift and the game ended 19-24 with the Bledisloe club still unbeaten after four games.
Director of Rugby Sam Arnott commented: “This is a tough place to come and to get a win is a real positive, but to be honest the display was our worst of the season.
“We conceded three soft tries –they were clinical with their chances which kept them in the game.
“Really pleased with our set piece which gave us a platform when we were not playing well.
“To win when you do not play well is a good sign and can only add to our confidence going forward.
“We are back at Regentsholme next week for our local derby against Matson that will be another huge challenge.”
Lydney: Alfie Searls, Nick Selway, James Bonia, Danny Hodge, Jack Cuthbert, Luke Hudson, Kyle Frowen, Pat Hanslow, Tom Broady, Rickie Aley, Henry Sleeman, Ben Large (capt), Danny Price, Brad Dunn Harry Delaney. Replacements Rowan Mullis, Harvey Heaven, Joe Hamlin.
