ROWER-turned-cyclist Louise Hart turned on the pedal power to storm to the British 35-39 Gravel Championships title in Yorkshire.
Having finished seventh in the elite race last year, the move to the age category paid off in style for the mum-of-one from Llangarron.
A former British Championships and European Universities rowing medallist, Louise has recently launched her coffee and snack shop Wye'd Awake beside Monmouth Rowing Club, where she also coaches.
But it was pedals not paddles in Dalby Forest, where she admitted after taking gold: "I wanted this one big time, but following a hernia repair operation six weeks before and opening @wyedawake, I’d only done one three-hour ride and hadn't got out of the saddle.
"It was basically 16 hill reps over four laps... and I had a mechanical in lap two and had to dig deep for 20 minutes and absolutely send every descent to get back into the front group.
"As I passed men I asked how far away I was – it began at two minutes and finally someone said just round the corner, which I was relieved to hear!”
And storming home, Louise finished the 70-mile race with over 7,000 feet of climbing more than three minutes ahead of her nearest rival in 4 hours 38 minutes.
Reflecting on having a young child and racing, she added: "I think most parents will relate to how much you think of your little one and the sacrifices.
"I was emotional crossing the line which is really mad given I don't remember crying after any rowing win.
"To some it might only be a Masters 35-39 title, but it means more than a lot of races I've done."
Louise also won the Gralloch (35-39) in Scotland last May for the second year running, qualifying her for the worlds, and her category at Dalby Grit where she was second fastest overall, as well as finishing second at Gravel Rocks and Griftfest to British Elite Cyclocross champion Xan Crees.
