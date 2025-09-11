WELSH Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas brought the curtain down on a glittering career, riding through the roads of Monmouthshire to finish his final race – the Tour of Britain – in his home city of Cardiff.

The ultimate ‘roll model’ had a tear in his eye crossing the line, after thousands flocked to pay tribute to the two-time Olympic gold track medallist last weekend.

Reflecting on where he started, at Maindy Flyers as a 10-year-old, he said: “When you’re a kid, you always have a dream of being part of the big things.”

And with the Tour de France due in South Wales in 2027, the star hopes “it can inspire some kids, or even anybody, to go out on their bike and be healthier and enjoy it”.

Picture by Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com - 06/09/2025 - Cycling - 2025 Lloyds Tour of Britain - Stage 5: Pontypool to The Tumble - Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) Wins Stage 5
Geraint Thomas, centre, rides through the Monmouthshire countryside near Newcastle
A fan's dream is answered, as Geraint signs her cycling top
Geraint Thomas is hailed by thousands of fans. Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com
Picture by Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com - 07/09/2025 - Cycling - 2025 Lloyds Tour of Britain - Stage 6: Newport to Cardiff - Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers) with riders from his first club the Maindy Flyers
