WELSH Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas brought the curtain down on a glittering career, riding through the roads of Monmouthshire to finish his final race – the Tour of Britain – in his home city of Cardiff.
The ultimate ‘roll model’ had a tear in his eye crossing the line, after thousands flocked to pay tribute to the two-time Olympic gold track medallist last weekend.
Reflecting on where he started, at Maindy Flyers as a 10-year-old, he said: “When you’re a kid, you always have a dream of being part of the big things.”
And with the Tour de France due in South Wales in 2027, the star hopes “it can inspire some kids, or even anybody, to go out on their bike and be healthier and enjoy it”.
