IF you blinked you might have missed the Tour of Britain riders as they came roaring through The Ross Road earlier today.
Yet that didn't deter the many cycling fans who turned out on the roads of Monmouthshire and Torfaen to witness Geraint Thomas and the boys hurtle by like a freight train made of neon lycra.
One happy bystander told the Chronicle, “It was a magical moment when the cyclists whizzed by. I got goosebumps."
