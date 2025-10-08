CHEPSTOW Cricket Club star Ben Kellaway has been named Glamorgan Player of the Year and selected to tour Australia with England’s Young Lions, following a brilliant breakthrough 2025.
“You don't get many better seasons as a cricketer than Ben Kellaway had this summer,” posted the county club with a photo of him receiving the award.
The 21-year-old former Chepstow Comprehensive pupil, who helped Wales U18s to the ECB T20 Cup back in 2022, announced himself on the senior stage last year with wickets with each arm in the same over for Glam.
And 2025 has been a standout year for Ben, who after completing his Biomedical Sciences degree at Cardiff University, enjoyed a breakthrough season with Glamorgan, highlighted by a maiden County Championship century of 181 not out against Kent and career-best bowling figures of 6/111 against Gloucestershire.
The all-rounder scored 813 championship runs at an average 54.20, and took 25 wickets at 32.12, also becoming the youngest Glam player to score a ton and take more than five wickets in one game.
On July 15, Ben celebrated a remarkable day – signing as a Welsh Fire wildcard for The Hundred, graduating in Cardiff, and then heading to Loughborough for an ECB spin camp led by legends Andrew Flintoff, Kumar Sangakkara and Graeme Swann.
And he went on to make a stunning debut for Welsh Fire, taking two wickets, three catches and a run out in his opening match.
Kellaway, who has just signed a new three-year contract to stay with the county, has been selected alongside team-mate Asa Tribe for the Young Lions, with the tour due to feature four multi-day matches Down Under, as a prelude to the Ashes, including a warm-up against the senior England team.
Glamorgan Director of Cricket Mark Wallace said: "It’s fantastic to have two Glamorgan players recognised for their form and future potential with selection for the Lions.
“They’re both real talents and the selections are just reward for the effort and dedication they’ve put in to their careers so far."
The opening match in Perth will see the Lions play England in a three-day friendly starting on November 13, followed by a four-day match against Cricket Australia XI later that month at the same venue.
The squad will then travel to the Australian capital Canberra, where the Prime Ministers XI will be their opponent for their third match, in a two-day day/night game at the Manuka Oval.
Finally, the tour will end at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane, where the Young Lions will face Australia A for their final four-day match of the tour.
The 18 players selected will have development camps this month at the ECB Performance Centre in Loughborough before assembling to head for Australia in early November.
Also heading Down Under to play club cricket is Abergavenny CC and Glam 18-year-old Tom Norton, who trapped Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood lbw as he made his competitive debut for the county 1st XI in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup in Cardiff against Leicestershire recently.
He took three wickets and three catches on debut and was presented with his Glamorgan cap by team-mate Billy Root, the brother of England star Joe.
