AN incredible 10 Hartpury alumini will be involved in the Women's World Cup rugby final as part of the 23-player England squad tomorrow.

The host nation, including Drybrook's Natasha Hunt, take on Canada at a sold-out Twickenham, kick-off 4pm, with coverage on BBC One from 3pm.

Winning feeling as England team-mates hug (England RFU)

Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Bern, Hannah Botterman, Alex Matthews, Holly Aitchison and Ellie Kildunne are among those representing England, alongside scrum-half Hunt, who started out at Drybrook RFC, Meg Jones, Zoe Harrison and Amy Cockayne, while Tatyana Heard also plays for Gloucester-Hartpury.

The effort shows as England fight for dominance with France (England RFU)

Their last defeat was in the 2022 World Cup final, with the Red Roses having won all 32 matches since then under head coach John Mitchell, who took over following that agonising loss to New Zealand.

England go over for a try in the World Cup semi-final (England RFU)

England beat France 35-17 in their semi-final, while Canada beat defending champions NZ 34-19.