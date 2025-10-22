WRU East One
Monmouth RFC 22 Bedlinog 33
AFTER a tough season already, Monmouth almost made it against Bedlinog on Saturday, with it ending 33-22 to the visitors and sadly no consolation losing bonus point, reports PETE WALTERS.
Bedlinog, who played most of the game a man short after a red card for dangerous play, were first to score in the right corner against the run of play, the host defence in disarray following a penalty to the visitors, although the try went unconverted.
Almost immediately, Monmouth responded via a gifted misdirected pass, with fly-half Lewis Bates running in untouched from 40m, although the kick was missed (5-5).
The visitors gathered themselves and after prolonged pressure went over for a converted try to lead 5-12 after 15 minutes.
A very high Bedlinog kick then led to a red card for a visiting player dangerously taking out the catcher.
But rather than give Monmouth an advantage, it rallied Bedlinog, and their rucking and counter-rucking began to excel, with their midfield attacks increasingly piercing.
And five minutes before half-time, despite some good tackling, the visitors stretched the lead to 5-19.
Monmouth responded with a good carry by second row Connor Cadle only to lose the ball in the tackle.
But the hosts were reinvigorated by the half-time break, and Bates quickly intercepted another pass to run 55m to the posts for a try which he converted (12-19).
He and wing Kester Mobbs-Morgan then combined to run the ball up-field and after several rucks won a penalty.
Some may have felt a kick to narrow the gap to four points would have served them better, rather than play for a line-out in the corner, which ended with the visitors winning a scrum and putting in a good clearance kick.
But a Bedlinog hand in the ruck then saw a quickly taken penalty and Mobbs-Morgan making substantial ground to almost score, although play was called back for another penalty, which this time Bates converted for 15-19.
But a poor line-out take then put the pressure on Monmouth again, and a series of rucks and a penalty for handling in one led to a Bedlinog try in the corner (15-26).
Monmouth responded and were soon up the other end dishing out similar pressure when hooker James Pardoe barrelled over for a try which Bates again converted (22-26).
With 10 minutes to play the ball was spun wide to the left wing but was knocked on in the tackle.
Then centre Amosa Nove tackled off the ball and received a yellow card, which evened up the number of players on each side.
Prop Tom Green was still carrying with great determination, but the Bedlinog pack were now rather dominant in the set pieces.
Centre Harry Whelan raised hopes when he made a good break, but again the ball was spilled in the tackle.
The ball then ran loose from the scrum only to be hacked on by an alert opponent who followed it up for a converted try (22-33).
Monmouth‘s chance of a losing bonus point had gone, and despite their efforts, a knock-on by the visitors saw a host forward pounce on the loose ball with the line open in front of him only for the final whistle.
But Monmouth face Bedlinog again this Saturday, away in the second round of the cup.
