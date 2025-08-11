Janine said: “It’s a bit of fitness, it’s fun, it’s team-building, but the biggest thing is that it’s free for everyone to register to do the run. Already, it meant that the whole team could join in regardless of fitness level; whether they want to run it, walk it, jog it, skip, dance, whatever. It means nobody in the team is left out and it’s about taking part and building those important friendships. The majority of the players come from Chepstow Comp, but we have some from WyeDean as well - so they don’t all know each other.