THE UNDER 13s team at Chepstow RFC took on the Severn Bridge Parkrun event on Saturday, August 9 in a bid to raise money for the side.
The team are looking to raise funds for a variety of things, including equipment and kit. However, the primary reason for the fundraising is to allow all of the players to attend social events and keep playing the sport they love.
While many families will fund the players for the things they need, the team is diverse and players come from a variety of backgrounds, so some who want to play rugby are unable to due to financial constraints.
Janine Watkins, Chepstow RFC Under 13s Manager said: “We thought we would do some fundraising to ensure that all the children will never miss out when they’ve joined our team. We want every child to be happy and a part of the team, so it’s not fair that disadvantaged children can’t join just because they can’t afford it.”
While Chepstow Rugby Football Club will pay for the players’ insurance, every player is expected to pay for membership and be registered with the Welsh Rugby Union. Factors like this add to the overall season costs for young players, who must also source correct kit such as rugby socks, rugby boots, shorts and gumshields.
The team’s fundraising efforts hope to raise a pot of money to be used in the future, so no child is left out of playing rugby simply due to financial restrictions.
The Severn Bridge Parkrun event was chosen and organised by the manager, who said it was an ideal choice.
Janine said: “It’s a bit of fitness, it’s fun, it’s team-building, but the biggest thing is that it’s free for everyone to register to do the run. Already, it meant that the whole team could join in regardless of fitness level; whether they want to run it, walk it, jog it, skip, dance, whatever. It means nobody in the team is left out and it’s about taking part and building those important friendships. The majority of the players come from Chepstow Comp, but we have some from WyeDean as well - so they don’t all know each other.
“Mini and Junior Rugby is very important. Rugby is a sport that welcomes everybody. It doesn’t matter what size you are, how fast you are, how much money you have - everybody can join in. It’s great for building up character and having a sense of belonging, and it goes beyond physical fitness. It’s about friendships, showing where you fit in and of course, having fun and being part of the team.”
Janine also explained that Chepstow RFC is special to the players for the support they receive. She said players feel comfortable to speak with the coaches, other players and staff, and everybody gets on well with one another.
The under 13s side is always looking for new players to join, and everybody is welcome. Last season, the side saw some players head out to play with the Dragons under 12s, and the manager is confident this success will be seen again when the opportunity arises again for Dragons U15.
If you are interested in joining or sponsoring the team you can email Janine Watkins on [email protected]. You can also donate to their cause via its JustGiving page.
