FOREST teenager Sid Griffiths Griffiths triumphed at the European Canoe Association Slalom Championships.
Sid’s combined results from competitions in, Slovakia, Germany, Czech Republic, and Poland secured him the overall championship title for both kayak and canoe.
Kayak Cross, a demanding new discipline, combines all the elements of wildwater canoeing and this year consisted of two competitions in of which Sid came a very creditable fourth.
Sid trains with the Wyedean Canoe Club under the expert guidance of coach Mike Mitchell.
The 14-year-old received a £2,200 grant from Gloucestershire Freemasons, enabling him to purchase the additional canoe required for the championships.
Ian Davies, head of Gloucestershire’s 2,500 Freemasons, said: “It’s been a joy to meet Sid and his mum Georgia and to hear all about what he’s achieved in such a challenging sport.
“It’s so important to enable our talented young people in Gloucestershire to achieve the absolute best they possibly can.
“We’re proud to have played our part and grateful to Fiona (Carter) of CASS – the Cotswold Athletes Support Scheme and Friends for making it happen.”Freemasons for their generosity as we are completely reliant upon donations to enable us to help these great role models get as far as their talents will take them.”
CASS & Friends supports young athletes aged 12–18 across a wide range of sports. Through financial support, mentoring, and guidance on nutrition and mental resilience, the charity helps talented young people reach their full potential at national and international levels.
There are 2500 Freemasons in 83 lodges across Gloucestershire.
The organisation provides a strong social network and personal development through shared activity.
In 2024 Freemasons gave £400,000 to charities in Gloucestershire. For details on men’s or women’s Freemasonry go to www.joinglosmasons.org
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.