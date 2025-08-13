IT'S all change for the backroom staff at Monmouth RFC ahead of their seventh consecutive season in WRU One East, reports GARETH ROBERTS.
Former head coach Chay Billen has departed after six years at the club, alongside assistants Jon Hawker and Matthew Robinson, with chairman Andrew Davies thanking Chay and his team for their commitment.
Monmouth have appointed the vastly experienced former Dragons Academy chief Dai Rees as head coach, whose impressive CV also includes coaching Wales age group teams, Wales Women and the Hong Kong national side.
At Monmouth he will be joined by Sam Mills, the former Ebbw Vale, Llanelli and Pontypool player, as backs coach.
Sam said: "It's a pleasure to be joining a club with such a long and proud history. I've been impressed by the energy and ambition of all involved and I thoroughly look forward to working with everyone at Monmouth."
The pair will have the experienced Steff Williams as physio and rehab/prehab support.
Dai said: “It’s an exciting opportunity that gives me the chance to work with young men in a sport that’s special to me, and to contribute to a generation that values fun and seeks purpose, along with a true sense of belonging.
"The rugby club is one of the few places where several generations come together, connect, and thrive.
"One of my key roles at Monmouth will be to help foster this connection. I’m incredibly grateful to the club for putting their faith in me.
"Monmouth is a true exemplar of what a community club should be — with strong infrastructure, a thriving youth and junior section, and the kind of care and commitment that makes grassroots rugby so special.”
Chairman Andrew Davies added: "I'm delighted that we have secured the services of such an established and well respected coach as Dai and look forward to working with him to provide a coordinated Senior playing strategy."
Monmouth kick off their league campaign with a trip to Newport HSOB on Saturday, September 6.
