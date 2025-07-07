HARTPURY University and Hartpury College have announced the appointment of Martin Haag as Head of Performance Rugby.
Martin has extensive experience, having played for Bath Rugby and capped twice by England. He brings a distinguished coaching career to the role, having worked with England U20s, Bath Rugby, and Nottingham, among others.
Haag started for Bath in the victorious 1998 Heineken Cup Final, a competition which saw him make his 300th appearance for Bath Rugby on January 13, 2001, marking the occasion with his 27th try for the club.
As Head of Performance Rugby, Martin will be responsible for the coaching, performance, and development of players within all aspects of Hartpury’s rugby structure.
Mick Axtell, Chief Operating Officer at Hartpury University and Hartpury College said: “We are thrilled to welcome Martin to Hartpury. His experience at the top levels of the sport, along with his commitment to player and coach development, makes him the ideal person to lead our performance rugby programme into its next chapter.”
Martin Haag said: “I’m honoured to join Hartpury and look forward to continuing the incredible legacy built by those who came before me. Hartpury University and College has a long-standing reputation for excellence in rugby. I look forward to working with talented players and staff across the programmes to create an environment where everyone can perform at their best and reach their full potential.”
Hatpury said Martin is widely respected for his ability to develop talent and build high-performing teams. His expertise will now directly benefit the students and staff across Hartpury’s rugby pathway.
Hartpury added that with Martin at the helm, the university and college are poised to further enhance its position as a leader in rugby education and performance.
To find out more about Hartpury College or University, including academic and sporting courses, you can visit its website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.