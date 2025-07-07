Corse & Staunton showed why they lead the Gloucestershire Cricket League as they inflicted a crushing defeat on Lydney.
Lydney were put into bat at the Bob Park ground but the visitors needed just 24 of the regulation 45 overs to skittle them out for a mere 70 runs.
The 10-wicket victory gave Corse & Staunton the unusual accolade of taking all 22 match points on offer while Lydney came away with nothing.
At the heart of Lydney’s woes was an accurate pace attack.
Te Shawn Zyun Alleyne led the way with four wickets, while Ed Goolden accounted for three.
Harry Trigg took two wickets and Callum King one.
Only two of Lydney’s batsmen made it into double figures – opener Jonathan Kear who went for 12 and Henry Sleeman who was 20 not out.
Kear was caught by Jack Hutchings off the bowling of Goolden.
Alex Nelmes went for a duck, bowled by Goolden.
Dafydd Nicholas went for four after he was caught by Tim Dannatt off the bowling of Trigg.
Trigg’s bowling also saw off Dave Kear who went for five.
Hugh Gibbs was caught for six by Matt Brown as he skied a delivery from Zyun Alleyne.
Matt Aldridge and Jack O’Connell both went for four with Aldridge bowled by Goolden while Brown and Zyun Alleyne again combine to dismiss O’Connell.
William Morris was trapped leg before for a single by King.
Lydney captain Callum Miller went for five after he was caught by Tim Dannatt off the bowling of Zyun Alleyne.
Alleyne then bowled Paul Morris for a duck.
The Trinidadian finished with figures of 4-11 from six overs which included a maiden.
Goolden bowled nine overs and finished with on 3-36 with one maiden.
Trigg’s two wickets went for 10 runs in six overs with a maiden.
King bowled three overs and finished with 1-6.
In reply, Corse & Staunton needed just 12.3 overs to reach the target.
Goolden and Zyun Alleyne opened the batting and made 73 without loss to earn the points.
Goolden finished on 37 and Zyun Alleyne on 34.
At the midway point in the season, Corse & Staunton, on 173 points are 12 points clear of Cheltenham Seconds.
Lydney have slipped into the relegation zone on 99 points.
Elsewhere in Division One, bottom side Redmarley lost by 209 runs at Tetbury.
Jack Bartlett took five wickets as Tetbury posted 283/7 after Redmarley elected to field.
His wickets included Chris Job who was caught and bowled after scoring 95 runs off 93 deliveries.
There were also catches for Sam Mattingley and Tim Riddell off his bowled.
Bartlett also caught Tetbury captain Sam Price lbw and bowled Ben Evans.
The other wickets fell to Andrew Green who had opener James Westhead leg before and Ollie Norman who delivery to James Meacham was caught by Mattingley.
In reply, lower order batsman Alex Thomson was Redmarley’s top scorer with 21 off 20 balls that included two fours and two sixes.
The visitors were bowled out for 74 in 20.2 overs.
