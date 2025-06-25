MONMOUTH Comprehensive School’s all-conquering football team attended the Shire Hall to be presented with a town Mayoral Award.
The boys won both the Welsh Schools U18 and Gwent Schools U19 cups in a fabulous season.
And the town council posted a photo of them with the mayor and their coach Paul Hancocke on the stairs of the historic civic building with the Welsh Schools Cup, which they won for the first time ever beating Bryntirion 3-2 at the ground of National League North Merthyr Town in April.
Another impressive success for a school student saw Ava Powell receive Player of the Year for the second consecutive year for the South East Wales County U16s netball squad.
The team, captained by Ava, were undefeated at a recent tournament in Bangor against all the other counties in Wales.
Her coaches commented on her passion and determination on the court, and said she had been a very supportive captain this year.
Ava continues to play and train with the Wales U17s netball squad in her pursuit of one day becoming a professional netball player.
