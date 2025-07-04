ANTHONY James fired 77 for Aston Ingham 1sts in West of England Premier action on Saturday.
But having exited the National Village Cup six days earlier in a last-over loss, they suffered a hangover losing by three wickets to basement boys Frocester 2nds.
Skipper opener Alexander Gooding scored 24 and fourth man Nic Merrin 18 as No 3 batsman James helmed the innings.
But Aston would have struggled to reach 200 but for a quickfire 32 off 22 balls, including two sixes and two fours, from 10th man Oliver Dennis, finally finishing their 50 overs on 222-9.
Mikey Gooch then had success with the ball against the top order taking 3-39.
But the hosts passed the 100-mark with seven wickets left and despite a Nic Merrin stumping off a Sam Didcote ball and a run out, plus wickets from Dennis and James, Frocester reached 224-7 with 2.2 overs to spare.
Aston 2nds won a tight battle by 11 runs at home to Stanway 1sts however.
Jack Carter fired 76 off 70 balls, including 15 fours, backed by Ethan Drew-White, 29, Joseph Day 24, Jimmy Davies 22 and Clyde Breetzke 19 not out as Aston reached 197-6 in their 40 overs.
Stanway reached 101-3, but three Will Green wickets then put the brakes on, reducing them to 118-6.
And Green struck again with nine balls left to end a dangerous 59-run seventh-wicket stand (177-7), effectively sealing the win, with the visitors left marooned on 186-7.
Aston's 3rds also stunned Gloucestershire 8 leaders St Briavels in a 73-run win.
The hosts scored 165 all out in 37 overs, Mark Mathias top-scoring with 43, before skittling the leaders for 92 in 27.2 overs, Mathias taking 4-12 off eight overs, Jenson Arrowsmith 3-21 and Simon King 2-15.
Charlie Bowden’s four wickets and Colin Leighton’s three also helped the 4ths to an eight-run home win over Ullenwood Bharat 3rds, dismissing them for 103 after posting 111 all out.
Elsewhere, Goodrich 2nds won by an incredible 329 runs at Yorkley Star after skittling the hapless hosts for just 15 runs.
Skipper Joseph Griffiths blasted an incredible 167 off 86 balls, including five sixes and 22 fours, backed by Harry Mutlow with 49 and Ralph Heaven Richards 30, as the visitors compiled 344-8 off 40 overs.
Yorkley then suffered seven ducks, Megan Jones taking 5-6, backed by Mutlow 2-6 and Adam Kibble 2-2.
The cricket boot was on the other foot for Goodrich 1sts though, beaten by 121 runs away to high-flying Sheepscombe 1sts.
The hosts posted 221-7 off 40 overs, Alexander Parker taking three wickets, backed by solo strikes from George Driscoll, James O'Brien and Neil Price, plus a run out.
But ducks for opener Sam Griffiths and No 3 Jack Lewis weren't the best start in reply, as the visitors crashed to 7-3 and then 23-4.
A 45-run fifth-wicket partnership between Jack Waldis and Parker gave them hope before the latter's dismissal for 11 (68-5).
But Waldis was out for 31 with only another run added (69-6), and although Simon Sharpe with 10 helped them to 100, his dismissal for the eighth wicket was followed by two ducks without further score.
