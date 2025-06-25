ROSS CC went second in Herefordshire Division 9 with a stroll in the park at home to Fownhope Strollers 2nds.
The hosts blitzed the top order, the first two wickets falling without a single run scored and four of the first five batsmen out for ducks.
Sachin Anil bowled Amit Navalgund first followed by Herefordshire Women's skipper Chloe Tingle dispatching fellow opener Andrew Gardner (0-2).
Anil soon struck again bowling Stewart Sanders for nought (7-3), and he had his third victim for a duck next over bowling Jonathan Tandy (7-4).
And worse followed three balls later as Tingle knocked over Dev Kumar's stumps for one, leaving Fownhope 8-5 after 8.1 overs.
To their credit, Strollers dug in and even saw out their 40 overs reaching 94-8, Martin Skirrow scoring 18 off 80 balls, skipper Chris Ling 13 off 67 balls and Simon Albright a brisker 28 not out off 38 balls.
Anil took one more wicket to finish with 4-17-8, while Tingle’s two wickets came for just two runs off eight overs, with Alex Springer and Kiran Krishnan also taking one apiece.
And it took Ross just 12 overs to reach 98-2, Graham Howls scoring 30, Muhammed Noufal Fazaludeen 27 not out and Albert Johnson 13 not out.
Goodrich 1sts were beaten by 109 runs at home to Gloucester CC 2nds however, all out for 131 after being set 240-7 off 40 overs.
Matt Young took 3-64 and Joe Provis and Neil Price wicket braces, but the batting struggled, with top scorer Chris Tookey forced to retire 24 not out, and Harry Porter the only other scorer over 20 with 22.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Newent 1sts opener Jack Cowles fired 92 at Woodmancote, including 10 fours and a six, and took two wickets.
But it proved in vain as the visitors lost by seven wickets after posting 205-8 in their 40 overs, the hosts then racing to 206-3 in 26 overs.
The Lions made a tighter game of it at home to Charlton Kings 4ths before losing by two wickets in the final over.
Andrew Duggan scored 41, Nigel Brown 37, Wayne Phillips 23, and Paul Carter and Matthew Cole both 21s, as Newent reached 189-8 in 40 overs.
But Kings reigned in reply, reaching 190-8 with four balls to spare, Andrew Brookes taking two wickets.
Newent 3rds were beaten by nine wickets away to Arcadians Nine Elms 3rds after being skittled for 79 in 28 overs, Jay Scott making 21 not out.
The hosts had no trouble reaching 80-1 in reply in 12 overs, Joseph Campbell with the sole wicket.
It was a much closer affair in midweek when Newent took on Gloucester away in the Gloucester Evening Cricket League however.
The city side scored 124-6 off their 20 overs before Newent fell just 10 runs short reaching 114-7, Will Trumper scoring 36 and Luke Mercant 31.
Goodrich host Ruardean Hill and Newent visit Churchdown on Wednesday night (June 25).
Saturday’s (June 28) matches include – Canon Frome 1sts v Ross 1sts, Sheepscombe 1sts v Goodrich 1sts, Goodrich 2nds v Yorkley 1sts, Newent 1sts v Rockhampton 2nds, Winchcombe 2nds v Newent Lions, Andoversford 2nds v Newent 3rds.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.